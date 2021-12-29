Analysts Set Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) Price Target at C$5.00

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSC shares. NBF lowered shares of Golden Star Resources to a “tender” rating and set a C$4.85 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

TSE:GSC traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.80. The company had a trading volume of 56,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,607. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.58 and a 52-week high of C$5.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$555.48 million and a PE ratio of -43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

