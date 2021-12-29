Analysts Set IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Target Price at $15.17

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBIBF. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBIBF traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. IBI Group has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

