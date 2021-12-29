Analysts Set Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Target Price at $60.67

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st.

Get Kirby alerts:

KEX opened at $59.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48. Kirby has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. Kirby’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kirby will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Kirby by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 47,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.5% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.