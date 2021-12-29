Analysts Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Price Target at $336.33

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $336.33.

PEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company.

PEN stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.94. The company had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.20 and a beta of 0.31. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $171.22 and a 52 week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total transaction of $1,308,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $3,691,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,921 shares of company stock worth $14,681,115. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $102,654,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 18,222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,479,000 after buying an additional 194,071 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,457,000 after buying an additional 188,676 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,603,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

