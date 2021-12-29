Analysts Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) PT at $140.00

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on RYCEY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Redburn Partners raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from 150.00 to 140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $1.99.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
