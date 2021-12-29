Analysts Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) PT at $140.00

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RYCEY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Redburn Partners raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from 150.00 to 140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036,966 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

