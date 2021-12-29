Analysts Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT at $371.40

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $371.40.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,998,000 after buying an additional 1,106,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after buying an additional 1,006,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after buying an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after buying an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,025,000 after buying an additional 376,150 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.20. 2,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,873. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.81 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.25. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $386.52.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

