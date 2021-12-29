Analysts Set Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Target Price at $19.25

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZYXI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 11,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,377. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.76 million, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.83. Zynex has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $22.89.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.42 million. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Zynex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Zynex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

