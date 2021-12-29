Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sun Communities (SUI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) recently:

12/28/2021 – Sun Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/24/2021 – Sun Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Sun Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/17/2021 – Sun Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2021 – Sun Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/9/2021 – Sun Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2021 – Sun Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – Sun Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Sun Communities is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Sun Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Sun Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Sun Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – Sun Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $227.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Sun Communities is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Sun Communities had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Sun Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $219.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. "

Sun Communities stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.43 and a 12-month high of $210.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

