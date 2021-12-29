Analyzing Crescent Energy (CRGY) & The Competition

Crescent Energy (NYSE: CRGY) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Crescent Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Crescent Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crescent Energy
|$112.92 million
|-$165.34 million
|-31.95
|Crescent Energy Competitors
|$5.42 billion
|-$630.39 million
|-3.82
Risk and Volatility
Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.51, suggesting that their average share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Crescent Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crescent Energy
|-28.38%
|58.50%
|8.12%
|Crescent Energy Competitors
|-29.63%
|-35.85%
|5.61%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for Crescent Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Crescent Energy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Crescent Energy Competitors
|2136
|10649
|15360
|543
|2.50
As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 20.67%. Given Crescent Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Crescent Energy beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
Crescent Energy Company Profile
Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States. Crescent Energy Company, formerly known as Contango Oil & Gas Company, is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.
