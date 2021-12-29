Anfield Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,284. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $42.93 and a 52 week high of $52.32.

