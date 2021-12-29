Anfield Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 14.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 87,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFEB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,514. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $29.22.

