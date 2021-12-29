Anfield Capital Management LLC Makes New $11.25 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 31,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,248,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.5% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $400.69. The stock had a trading volume of 547,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,911,672. The business has a fifty day moving average of $391.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.17. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

