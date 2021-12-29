Anfield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000. iShares Global Healthcare ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.24. 126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,460. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.03. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.98 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

