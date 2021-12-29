Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $114.16

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.16 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 116.40 ($1.56). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.53), with a volume of 17,263 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

In other news, insider John Monhemius acquired 25,000 shares of Anglo Asian Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £28,250 ($37,975.53). Also, insider Khosrow Zamani acquired 6,630 shares of Anglo Asian Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £7,690.80 ($10,338.49).

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

