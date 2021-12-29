Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 844,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 550,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

