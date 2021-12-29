Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.64

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 184818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

ATE has been the topic of several research reports. Leede Jones Gab cut Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 19.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.5899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter Minnes Macnee acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 497,027 shares in the company, valued at C$447,324.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 90,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,125.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

