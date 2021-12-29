Anyswap Price Down 10% This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. Anyswap has a market cap of $338.42 million and approximately $33.24 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.16 or 0.00038093 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00059521 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.22 or 0.07878656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,690.44 or 1.00057129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00073311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00051435 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

