Apollo Currency 1-Day Volume Hits $5.21 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $50.96 million and $5.21 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.47 or 0.00225189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003410 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00030715 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.27 or 0.00508197 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00079836 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

