Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,408 shares during the period. Apollo Investment makes up approximately 1.2% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AINV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,502. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a market cap of $844.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Apollo Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Apollo Investment Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

