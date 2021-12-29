Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Shares of AAPL opened at $179.29 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

