Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $160.22

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $160.22 and last traded at $159.98, with a volume of 103622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.49.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.