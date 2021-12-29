APYSwap (APYS) Price Up 17.2% This Week

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APYSwap has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $219,776.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.59 or 0.07870538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,435.94 or 1.00292026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00073234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00051149 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

