Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Aramark reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 174.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 35,888 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after buying an additional 58,638 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 417,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Aramark by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 932,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,729,000 after acquiring an additional 57,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $36.72. 732,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,747. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -104.91 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently -125.71%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

