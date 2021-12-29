Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Million

Brokerages expect that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post $1.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $830,000.00. Arcimoto posted sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 132.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $5.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 million to $5.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcimoto has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,774,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 20.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,558,000 after buying an additional 224,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 18.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 84,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 3,743.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 449,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 457.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 218,328 shares during the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcimoto stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,186. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $300.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

