Ares Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.14 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00059948 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.85 or 0.07867604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,909.75 or 1.00359421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00073638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00051668 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

