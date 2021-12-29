Argus Boosts Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $73.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Argus from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of EIX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.44. 1,049,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,799. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,061,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,045,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 633,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $952,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

