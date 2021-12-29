ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 43.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 107.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.1%.

Shares of ARR opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $12.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.97.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 144.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 54.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 33.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 121,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 907,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARR shares. Jonestrading downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

