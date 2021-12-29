Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

AROW opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $36.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.03%.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AROW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 32.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 55.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

