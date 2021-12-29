Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives $52.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,177. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

