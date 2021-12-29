AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) Price Hits $2.00 on Major Exchanges

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00041650 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006914 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Profile

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

