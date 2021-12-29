ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASX. KGI Securities lowered shares of ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASE Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after buying an additional 13,025,689 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after buying an additional 4,704,367 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,661,000 after purchasing an additional 419,030 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,596,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 202,237 shares during the period. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

