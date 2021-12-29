Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,491,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,949,000 after purchasing an additional 233,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,312 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,252,000 after acquiring an additional 298,670 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,909,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,569,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

WTRG opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.64%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

