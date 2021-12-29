Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,320 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 682.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,143 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $2,491,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.71%.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

