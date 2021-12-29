Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,242 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,242 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 8.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 9.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 12.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 146.24 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.07. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 664.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

