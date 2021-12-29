Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,814 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $57.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.