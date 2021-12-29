Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 13,650 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,609,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,056,000 after purchasing an additional 537,421 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,770,000 after acquiring an additional 842,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,518,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,089,000 after acquiring an additional 301,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

