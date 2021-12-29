Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 858 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,325 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at $8,313,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,479 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,787 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $54,836,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $117.48 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.19.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

