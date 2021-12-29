Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to report $20.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.12 million and the lowest is $20.80 million. Asure Software reported sales of $16.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $75.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.70 million to $76.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $87.86 million, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $87.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of ASUR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,128. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.64 million, a P/E ratio of 192.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Asure Software during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 9.1% during the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 105,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 122.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 120,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.