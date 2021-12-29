Athena Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATHN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.57. Athena Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 402,561 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Athena Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $8,031,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,963,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,375,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

