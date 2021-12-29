Atlas Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $900,299.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $900,299.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,752.17 or 0.07873946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,714.24 or 1.00128639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00073472 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00051472 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

