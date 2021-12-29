AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a market cap of $177.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

