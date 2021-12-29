Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $1.70 on Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00003591 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $865.10 million and $25.97 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00042882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007007 BTC.

About Audius

AUDIO is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,066,858,974 coins and its circulating supply is 509,912,301 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

