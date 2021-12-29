Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,417 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $386,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 165.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 404,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,115,000 after purchasing an additional 252,283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

Autodesk stock opened at $282.77 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

