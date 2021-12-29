AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,075.88

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2,075.88 and last traded at $2,075.88, with a volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,059.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,894.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,698.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,058 shares of company stock valued at $15,888,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AutoZone by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

