Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVBH opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.91. Avidbank has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

