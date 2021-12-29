Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.93. 336,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,896. Avient has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avient will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Avient by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

