Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Down 5.6%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.95. Approximately 28,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,367,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Get Azul alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 8.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 845.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.