Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.88.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZRE shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period.
Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Azure Power Global Company Profile
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
