Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZRE shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period.

Shares of AZRE stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,336. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $837.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.