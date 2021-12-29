Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.41

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$15.41 and last traded at C$15.42, with a volume of 266510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLDP shares. Eight Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.39. The firm has a market cap of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,000 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.28, for a total transaction of C$42,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,397.28.

About Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

