Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander to a buy rating and set a $3.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Santander from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.51.

SAN opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,569 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $16,173,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $12,526,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 63.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,711 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $7,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

